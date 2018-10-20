America's Funniest Professor. Dr. Carl Hurley at EKU

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

America's Funniest Professor. Dr. Carl Hurley at EKU

Join us on Homecoming Saturday for an entertaining talk by America's Funniest Professor. Dr. Carl Hurley will return to Eastern Kentucky University for a special appearance at EKU Libraries.

He is an Alumni Hall of Fame inductee, former professor of education, and recipient of the institution's honorary doctorate degree. Reception to follow. Be sure to register and reserve your spot today; space is limited.

Date: 10/20/2018

Time: 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM

Location: Allen Auditorium 108, John Grant Crabbe Main Library

For more information visit alumni.eku.edu

