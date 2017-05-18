America's War in Vietnam: A 50-Year Retrospective

Presented by George Herring, author & Professor Emeritus at the University of Kentucky.

Co-sponsored by the Kentucky Humanities Council and the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library.

Thursday | May 18 | 7pm -McCracken County Public Library

Our nation is now in the process of commemorating the 50th anniversary of its war in Vietnam. It therefore seems appropriate to use this occasion to seek the perspective that time and distance can give. In this talk Herring will explore how we got into Vietnam, what we sought to do there, and why, ultimately, we failed. Herring will focus especially on why this war was so traumatic for our nation and why still 50 years later it continues to haunt us and shape our response to world events.

George C. Herring is Alumni Professor of History Emeritus at the University of Kentucky. His book in the Oxford History of the United States series, From Colony to Superpower: U.S. Foreign Relations since 1776 won the Robert Ferrell Prize of the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. A leading authority on U.S. foreign relations, he is the former editor of Diplomatic History and a past president of the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations. He is the author of America's Longest War: The United States and Vietnam, 1950-1975, among other books.

