America250 Music Festival at Liberty Hall

The City of Frankfort in partnership with Liberty Hall Historic Site and Downtown Frankfort Inc present Liberty Hall-er, an America250 Music Festival. This free event is open to the public and funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.When? Friday, July 3, 2-10 PMWhere? Liberty Hall Historic Site, Ward Oates Amphitheatre, and Riverview ParkThis is a FREE music festival, no tickets required. Family friendly event with live music, activities, and food and drink trucks (food and beverage for purchase). Restroom facilities, refillable water stations, and shade stops will be available throughout the event. The event is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Parking will be available throughout downtown and in the city's parking garages. No coolers, backpacks or pets will be permitted at this event. Authorized vendors only, interested vendors can reach out to suzy@downtownfrankfort.com.

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org