American Chestnut Foundation KY Chapter Meeting

Berea Forestry Outreach center 2047 Big Hill Rd, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Chapter annual meeting with speakers, updates on research, presentations, class on TreeSnap App, silent auction, field trips, lunch and more.

For more information call (502) 435-4853.

Berea Forestry Outreach center 2047 Big Hill Rd, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Education & Learning, Outdoor
