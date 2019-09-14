American Chestnut Foundation KY Chapter Meeting
Berea Forestry Outreach center 2047 Big Hill Rd, Berea, Kentucky 40403
×
Tgsanders@att.net
Chapter Annual meeting
American Chestnut Foundation KY Chapter Meeting
Chapter annual meeting with speakers, updates on research, presentations, class on TreeSnap App, silent auction, field trips, lunch and more.
For more information call (502) 435-4853.
Info
Berea Forestry Outreach center 2047 Big Hill Rd, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor