American Girl Live at the Carson Center

Experience American Girl® in an all-new musical, coming to a city near you! American Girl Live is a premiere stage production, featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences. Come along to sleepover camp and join some new friends for an exciting summer away from home. As bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life, iconic American Girl characters lend a hand through story and song. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams, and learn the power of friendship.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org