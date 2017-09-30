American Girl Tea at Lancaster Grand Theatre

Experience fun and fancy dining on the stage of the Lancaster Grand Theatre followed by a favorite American Girl movie. You’ll be served lunch and tea at a table with white linens, bright centerpieces, and silverware with a presentation about social dining etiquette. Young ladies are invited to bring their doll to sit at the table in special seats along with moms and dads and other family members and friends.

The mission of American Girl is to affirm self-esteem, celebrate achievements and foster creativity in today’s girls. More than 143 million American Girl books and 23 million American Girl dolls have been sold since 1986. Over 2,200 young ladies and their guests have attended this event at the Lancaster Grand Theatre during past seasons.

Tickets: $40

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com