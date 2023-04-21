American Indian Heritage Weekend at Cumberland Falls

This event is FREE and Open to the Public!

What to expect: Educational PresentationsHands-on WorkshopsAuthentic Craft VendorsArt and PoetryMusic and More!

People have been living in this area for over 10,000 years! Come learn the history, culture and ancient wisdom of the indigenous peoples of the Cumberland Plateau. This special event is presented to you by Cumberland Falls State Resort Park in collaboration with Kentucky Indigenous Peoples and the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission.

For more information call 606-528-4121.