American Spiritual Ensemble & Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra Play Duke Ellington

Take a musical trip back in time to the 1930s and ’40s and enjoy some of the finest jazz by the legendary Duke Ellington. Some of the nation’s best classically trained singers in the American Spiritual Ensemble join forces with the Kentucky Jazz Repertory Orchestra to present Ellington’s best works. It’s set for only one night at Lexington’s Singletary Center for the Arts.

Singletary Center for the Arts

405 Rose Street, Lexington, KY 40508

For more information call 859.257.4929 or visit finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center/events