Americana Rising at Center Street Bar and Grill

We've got a great night of original Americana music for you from two great Nashville Singer-Songwriters!

With his diverse blend of folk and country blues, Josh Gray’s music bridges both generations and genres. From love and loss to suspenseful car chase ballads his songs carve a new path in the timeless folk tradition. For more information on Josh visit joshgraymusic.com

Reminiscent of early Springsteen, Jason Erie mashes Americana storytelling with the punk-rock edge he grew up on. His music shines a redemptive light on the shadowed characters living in every corner of the country. For more information on Jason visit jasoneriemusic.com

For more information call (270) 245-2579 or visit Facebook: Center St Bar & Grill