Amy Grant at Preston Arts Center

to

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Amy Grant at Preston Arts Center

 Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a thirty-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker.

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org

Info

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Amy Grant at Preston Arts Center - 2023-03-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Amy Grant at Preston Arts Center - 2023-03-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Amy Grant at Preston Arts Center - 2023-03-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Amy Grant at Preston Arts Center - 2023-03-26 19:30:00 ical