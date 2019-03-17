Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center

to Google Calendar - Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center - 2019-03-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center - 2019-03-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center - 2019-03-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center - 2019-03-17 20:00:00

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center

 Grant has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 “Top 40” pop singles, 17 “Top 40” adult contemporary tracks and multiple contemporary Christian chart toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received 6 Grammy® Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Info
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center - 2019-03-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center - 2019-03-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center - 2019-03-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center - 2019-03-17 20:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

October 30, 2018

Wednesday

October 31, 2018

Thursday

November 1, 2018

Friday

November 2, 2018

Saturday

November 3, 2018

Sunday

November 4, 2018

Monday

November 5, 2018

Submit Yours