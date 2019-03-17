Amy Grant in Concert at the Norton Center

Grant has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including three multi-platinum, six platinum, and four gold. Her chart performance has also been consistent throughout her career, boasting six No. 1 hits, 10 “Top 40” pop singles, 17 “Top 40” adult contemporary tracks and multiple contemporary Christian chart toppers. In recognition of such success, Grant has received 6 Grammy® Awards and 26 Dove Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she was most recently inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

