An American In Paris at Lexington Opera House

Friday, March 27 – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 – 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 – 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make

a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret - and realizes he is

not her only suitor. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “'S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”

“Pure Joy…An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!” New York Times

Sponsored by: CHI Saint Joseph Health

Book by: Craig Lucas

Music and Lyrics by: George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin

