An American In Paris at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Friday, March 27 – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 28 – 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 29 – 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
In post war Paris, romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make
a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret - and realizes he is
not her only suitor. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “'S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.”
“Pure Joy…An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!” New York Times
Sponsored by: CHI Saint Joseph Health
Book by: Craig Lucas
Music and Lyrics by: George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin
