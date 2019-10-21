An American Story: The Redd Family Portraits

The Speed Art Museum and the Filson Historical Society present Hidden Histories of Kentucky Art with Mack Cox.

Independent scholar and Kentucky collector Mack Cox shares his groundbreaking research, revealing the hidden stories behind Kentucky’s artistic heritage. This three-lecture series will uncover the art and mystery of early Kentucky furniture and tell the remarkable Civil War story of one family’s ancestral portraits.

Monday, October 21, 5 pm

The Filson Historical Society,

1310 South Third Street, Louisville

The Redd family portraits tell the story of the marriages, mentorship and geography that entwined the lives of two of Kentucky’s most important artists, Matthew Harris Jouett (1788-1827) and Oliver Frazer (1808-1864), and their descendants. This talk will tell that story and the travels and adventures of these paintings as they moved from the first owners to the present with the backdrop of war, financial crises and cultural revolutions in American history.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org