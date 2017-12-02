An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre

to Google Calendar - An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre - 2017-12-02 20:00:00

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky

An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre

We all know the classic Dickens, A Christmas Carol. But what if the story was set years later in Appalachia and old Eb Scrooge owned the local coal mine? What if Bob Cratchit helped organize the mine workers and Fezziwig’s holiday party took place with local music and playing live onstage? Spinning the traditional ghost story and tale of redemption, An Appalachian Christmas Carol honors rich coal mining and labor union heritage, while simultaneously celebrating the spirit of the season. This is a joyful story of redemption, rooted in rural storytelling and intertwined with regional traditional music.

by Merri Biechler from Charles Dickens’ Classic tale

December 1-3    |    December 8-10    |    December 14-17

$22 Adults  |  $15 Students

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm | Sundays at 2pm |

NEW! Thursday performances before the last weekend only 7:30 pm

$22 Adults  |  $15 Students

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm | Sundays at 2pm |

NEW! Thursday performances before the last weekend only 7:30 pm

For more information visit woodfordtheatre.com

Info
Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.873.0648
to Google Calendar - An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre - 2017-12-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre - 2017-12-02 20:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

August 7, 2017

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™