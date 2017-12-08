An Appalachian Christmas Carol at Woodford Theatre

We all know the classic Dickens, A Christmas Carol. But what if the story was set years later in Appalachia and old Eb Scrooge owned the local coal mine? What if Bob Cratchit helped organize the mine workers and Fezziwig’s holiday party took place with local music and playing live onstage? Spinning the traditional ghost story and tale of redemption, An Appalachian Christmas Carol honors rich coal mining and labor union heritage, while simultaneously celebrating the spirit of the season. This is a joyful story of redemption, rooted in rural storytelling and intertwined with regional traditional music.

by Merri Biechler from Charles Dickens’ Classic tale

December 1-3 | December 8-10 | December 14-17

$22 Adults | $15 Students

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm | Sundays at 2pm |

NEW! Thursday performances before the last weekend only 7:30 pm

For more information visit woodfordtheatre.com