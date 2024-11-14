× Expand Belmont Village Senior Living An Art Affair

An Art Affair at Belmont Village

Belmont Village Senior Living is hosting An Art Affair to benefit St. Matthews Area Ministries. In its fourth year, this event features the talents of 12 local, juried artists specializing in glass, wood working, jewelry, ceramics, watercolor, sculpture and photography. Artists will be on site to discuss their work which will be available for purchase.

Event includes:

• Art by local, juried artists

• Live music

• Heavy Hors d'oeuvres by Chef Travis Hall Catering

• Wine bar

• Chocolate fountain

• Silent auction – including two pieces by Scratch artist Kathy Conroy, wine tasting for 20 courtesy of Total Wine and more

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased in advance at www.stmam.com\events Valet parking will be available. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit St. Matthews Area Ministries.

For more information call (502) 472-2428 or visit belmontvillage.com/locations/st-matthews-kentucky/