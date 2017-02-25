An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts

Join us for our third annual murder mystery dinner theatre benefit and auction at the Winchester Opera House.

Come audition for Westchester Community Theatre’s next show: a murder mystery titled “Death of a Disco Dancer.” The competition is cutthroat (literally), but don’t let that stop you from joining us. The show must go on!

5:30 p.m. – DOORS OPEN and COCKTAIL HOUR includes full cash bar.

6:30 p.m – SHOWTIME and DINNER

The evening includes a show, full course meal, cash bar, live and silent auctions. All proceeds benefit Leeds Center for the Arts in Winchester, Kentucky.

Ticket Sales end February 21, 2016 at noon or until all tickets are sold. Tickets will not be available at the door.

For more information visit leedscenter.org