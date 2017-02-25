An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-02-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-02-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-02-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-02-25 18:30:00

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts

Join us for our third annual murder mystery dinner theatre benefit and auction at the Winchester Opera House.

Come audition for Westchester Community Theatre’s next show: a murder mystery titled “Death of a Disco Dancer.” The competition is cutthroat (literally), but don’t let that stop you from joining us. The show must go on!

5:30 p.m. – DOORS OPEN and COCKTAIL HOUR includes full cash bar.

6:30 p.m – SHOWTIME and DINNER

The evening includes a show, full course meal, cash bar, live and silent auctions. All proceeds benefit Leeds Center for the Arts in Winchester, Kentucky.

Ticket Sales end February 21, 2016 at noon or until all tickets are sold. Tickets will not be available at the door.

For more information visit leedscenter.org

Info

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391 View Map

Visit Event Website

859.744.6437

to Google Calendar - An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-02-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-02-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-02-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - An Audition for a Murder at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2017-02-25 18:30:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™