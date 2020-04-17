An Evening With Aoife O’Donovan at the Clemens Fine Arts Center

For a decade, O’Donovan wielded her instrument with tensile strength as the captivating lead singer of the Boston-based progressive string band Crooked Still. Her honeyed vocals were featured on “The Goat Rodeo Sessions,” the Grammy-winning album by Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile. She has collaborated with some of the most eminent names in music across a wide variety of genres from Alison Krauss to Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz.

For more information call (270) 534-3212 or visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/community