An Evening With Aoife O’Donovan at the Clemens Fine Arts Center
Clemens Fine Arts Center 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
For a decade, O’Donovan wielded her instrument with tensile strength as the captivating lead singer of the Boston-based progressive string band Crooked Still. Her honeyed vocals were featured on “The Goat Rodeo Sessions,” the Grammy-winning album by Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile. She has collaborated with some of the most eminent names in music across a wide variety of genres from Alison Krauss to Sara Watkins and Sarah Jarosz.
