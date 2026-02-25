An Evening of Happy Days with Anson Williams & Don Most at The Virginia Theater

An Evening of Happy Days with Anson Williams & Don Most

Anson Williams is an actor, director, and television icon best known for his role as Potsie Weber on the long-running hit series Happy Days. Beyond his on-screen success, Williams built an accomplished career behind the camera, directing episodes of popular television series including Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and more.

With decades of experience in entertainment, Williams brings heartfelt stories, humor, and unique insight into the golden age of television.

Don Most captured audiences’ hearts as the lovable and comedic Ralph Malph on Happy Days. In addition to acting, Most is an accomplished singer and performer, known for his rich vocals and passion for classic American music.

His career spans television, film, stage, and music, and he continues to delight audiences with his talent, charm, and storytelling—making him the perfect guide through cherished Happy Days memories.

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/