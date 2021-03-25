An Evening with Amy Sedaris at SKyPAC

In-Person Event

@ SKyPAC

Limited tickets available. Two ticket limit.

Facial coverings required.

Live Stream Event

@ Home

Registration required. A link will be emailed to you on the day of the event.

Amy Sedaris is a prolific actress, author, comedian and rabbit educator. She has appeared often on screen, both large and small. She is the co-creator, with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, of the hit cult comedy series Strangers with Candy and half of the Obie-winning "Talent Family" playwright team (with her brother, David). She is also the author of two New York Times best-selling books, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence and Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People .

Amy currently stars in the Emmy®-nominated television show At Home with Amy Sedaris . In addition, Amy lends her voice to Princess Carolyn in the Netflix Original Series BoJack Horseman . She has also made many guest appearances on TV programs such as The Mandalorian , Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Broad City , 30 Rock , among others.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com