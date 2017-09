An Evening with Bill Samuels, Jr.

September 20, 2017

Join us on the eve of the Second Annual Frazier Classic for a remarkable evening at the Frazier with Bill Samuels, Jr., son of the founder and Chairman Emeritus of Maker's Mark. Mr. Samuels will lead a tasting of Maker's 46 and other distinctive Maker's Mark bourbons while sharing special stories of the history of the industry.

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org