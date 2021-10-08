An Evening with C.S. Lewis at SKyPAC
to
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
An Evening with C.S. Lewis at SKyPAC
Acclaimed actor David Payne brings to life the spirit of C.S. Lewis, author of the Chronicles of Narnia whose radio addresses during WWII bolstered the British people.
Tickets are $45
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Concerts & Live Music