An Evening with David Sedaris at The Brown Theatre

Louisville Public Media presents An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family inCorduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Brown Theatre on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00PM, following the release of his newest booksThe Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org