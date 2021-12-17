An Evening with David Sedaris at The Brown Theatre

Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

 Louisville Public Media presents An Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family inCorduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Brown Theatre on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00PM, following the release of his newest booksThe Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery.  

This  is  a  unique  opportunity  to  see  the  best-selling  humorist  in  an  intimate  setting.  As  always,  Sedaris  will  be  offering  a  selection  of  all-new  readings  and  recollections,  as  well  as  a  Q&A  session  and  book signing.

For more information call (502) 584-7777  or visit kentuckycenter.org 

