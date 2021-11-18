Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band at The Brown Theatre

Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band with Special Guest Jason Wilber from the John Prine Band

Billy Prine is a natural-born storyteller just like his late, great brother John Prine was a natural-born songwriter. A Chicago native of the sixties, Billy Prine grew up performing blues and rock bands, later moving to California in pursuit of a music career.

Using these concerts as a medium to celebrate his late brother John Prine in song, Billy illustrates stories encompassing some of John’s most legendary songs. The audience will hear the first time John played his masterpiece “Paradise” for their father, with Billy painting a picture of the Prine family gathered around the kitchen table to listen.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org