An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb at Lexington Opera House

Drew and Ellie Holcomb are thrilled to announce that they’re hitting the road together again in 2020! The You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb kicks off on January 24th at Dallas’ Kessler Theatre and brings a special evening of music to folks across the US before wrapping up in late February in Chicago. The tour will stop in Lexington at the Lexington Opera House on February 26th.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com