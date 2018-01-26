An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

A true living legend of songwriting, Jimmy Webb has been crafting amazing songs, many of which have become cherished standards for some forty years. And he’s still doing it. His platinum selling songs and classics include: “Wichita Lineman,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix,” “Galveston,” “The Moon’s A Harsh Mistress,” “All I Know,” “The Highwayman,” “Up, Up and Away,” “MacArthur Park,” - and that’s just for starters . Webb is one of those rare songwriters who manages to bring a genuine measure of magic to everything he touches.

Tickets: $10, $20, $30, $35, $40, $50, $55

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com