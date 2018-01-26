An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

to Google Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-01-26 19:30:00

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

A true living legend of songwriting, Jimmy Webb has been crafting amazing songs, many of which have become cherished standards for some forty years. And he’s still doing it. His platinum selling songs and classics include: “Wichita Lineman,” “By The Time I Get To Phoenix,” “Galveston,” “The Moon’s A Harsh Mistress,” “All I Know,” “The Highwayman,” “Up, Up and Away,” “MacArthur Park,” - and that’s just for starters . Webb is one of those rare songwriters who manages to bring a genuine measure of magic to everything he touches.

Tickets: $10, $20, $30, $35, $40, $50, $55

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com

Info
Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-01-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Jimmy Webb at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-01-26 19:30:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Submit Yours