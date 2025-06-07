An Evening with Laura Bell Bundy at Paramount Arts Center

The day begins with an exclusive Workshop from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, where up to 20 participants will work hands-on with Laura Bell Bundy. Selected Workshop Participants will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with Bundy. (This includes a ticket to the Stage Event.)Workshop Observer tickets are available for up to 100 guests who want to watch and learn! (This includes a ticket to the Stage Event.) Purchase of a VIP Meet & Greet ticket to attend an exclusive Meet & Greet with Laura Bell Bundy including hors d'oeuvres, a photo op, and a signed poster as a keepsake from this special experience. VIP Meet & Greet starts at 6:00 PM (Purchase of Meet & Greet does include a ticket to the Stage Event.) The evening culminates with a Stage Event at 7:30 PM (doors open at 7:00 PM), live on the Paramount stage. Enjoy performances by Workshop Participants and Laura Bell Bundy. Selected Workshop Participants will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with Bundy herself along with an intimate Q&A session where you'll get to hear her "Songs, Stories, and Wisdom".

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to learn from and experience the magic of Laura Bell Bundy.

For more information, please call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/