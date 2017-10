An Evening with Poe

Returning for its eighth year, An Evening with Poe will delight and chill you with the beautiful and horrific tales of Edgar Allen Poe. Included are some of Poe's most notorious pieces, such as The Raven and The Bells, presented alongside live music performed by the Tamerlane Trio. You don't want to miss an evening filled with heart and soul, so be sure to purchase tickets now before they disappear!

For more information visit fraziermuseum.org