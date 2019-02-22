An Evening with Ronnie Milsap at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Singer and pianist, Ronnie Lee Milsap is an American country music legend. He became one of the most successful and versatile country “crossover” singers of the 70’s and 80’s, appealing to both country and pop music markets with hit songs that incorporated pop, R&B, and rock and roll elements. His biggest crossover hits include “It Was Almost Like a Song“, “Smoky Mountain Rain“, “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me“, “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World“, “Any Day Now“, and “Stranger in My House“. He is credited with six Grammy Awards and forty No. 1 country hits.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-824-8650
