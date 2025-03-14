× Expand Foxhollow Farm An Evening with Spirit

An Evening with Spirit at Foxhollow Farm

VIP, $75 per person. General admission, $45. Must purchase tickets in advance.

Foxhollow Farm will host an uplifting evening with Spiritual Medium, Jenny Shanks, as she shares messages from loved ones in spirit. You will feel the love of messages from spirit and comfort knowing they are still with us. Through Jenny’s light and passion for connecting her excitement and joy, you will leave feeling inspired.

The evening will start with live music by singer Emily Joan Smith, a devotional singer and musician from Louisville, KY with over 25 years of varied performance experience. She is also a yoga and meditation teacher and the founder of Louisville kirtan band Anahata Bhakti.

Doors will open for VIPs at 5:30 pm and general admission at 6pm. Live music will start at 5:30 pm. Cash bar and snacks hosted by Foxhollow Farm. Messages will start at 7 pm. VIP seating will be the first two rows and general admission seating first come first serve.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar