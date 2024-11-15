× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

An Evening with Tammy Oberhausen & Silas House Capitol Arts Center

Tammy Oberhausen is the author of The Evolution of the Gospelettes (Fireside Industries 2024). Born and raised in Russellville, Kentucky, she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Western Kentucky University and her MFA in fiction writing from Spalding University. While working as a book editor and teacher and raising her daughters, Sara and Emmy, she kept coming back to a story about a family of gospel singers that wouldn’t let her go. After three decades of developing her craft and writing and rewriting that story, the Gospelettes finally made their debut. She lives in Bowling Green with her husband, Samir.

Silas House is the New York Times bestselling author of seven novels, including his most recent, Lark Ascending, which was a Booklist Editors’ Choice and is the winner of the 2023 Southern Book Prize and the 2023 Nautilus Book Award. In 2022 he was the recipient of the Duggins Prize, the largest award for an LGBTQ writer in the nation. In 2023 he was inducted as the Poet Laureate of Kentucky for 2023-2025 and became a Grammy finalist. His writing has appeared in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Time, Garden & Gun, The New York Times, Oxford American, Ecotone, Tri-Quarterly, and many more of the country’s leading publications. House teaches at Berea College and at the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Creative Writing.

