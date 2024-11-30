An Old Time Christmas Radio Show at The Spotlight Playhouse

Presented by The Bluegrass Players

📅 Two Days Only – November 30 & December 1

Step back in time to the golden days of radio with An Old Time Christmas Radio Show, a nostalgic tribute to the iconic Christmas variety shows of WWII. Watch as this heartwarming performance is brought to life right before your eyes with live actors, period music, and sound effects created by Foley artists.

Filled with holiday cheer, classic Christmas tunes, and delightful skits, this show recreates the charm of those 1940s broadcasts that brought joy to families during the holiday season. Perfect for all ages, it’s an evening of entertainment that will warm your heart and take you back to a simpler time.

Don’t miss this chance to experience Christmas as it was during the days of radio! 🎄🎶

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com