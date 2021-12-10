Ana Gasteyer: Sugar & Booze at the Norton Center

Ana Gasteyer (NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”, FOX’s “The Masked Singer”, ABC’s “The Goldbergs”) is sweetening up the holidays with her holiday album and tour, Sugar & Booze.

This evening of festive seasonal songs, classic and original, will offer a swinging nod to the vintage holidays of yore with a modern touch and plenty of style. With original songs, such as the modern nostalgic title track “Sugar & Booze,” and holiday classics like “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Let it Snow,” you won’t want to miss this intoxicating, merry blend of jazz, pop, soul, funk, blues and comedy that will send holiday spirits soaring!

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com