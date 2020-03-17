Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-03-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-03-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-03-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-03-17 19:00:00

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts

 Anastasia is a musical with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by Terrence McNally. Based on the 1997 film of the same name, the musical adapts the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family.

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org

Info

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
502-566-5111
to Google Calendar - Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-03-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-03-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-03-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts - 2020-03-17 19:00:00