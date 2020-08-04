Anastasia at Kentucky Center for the Arts

Anastasia is a musical with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by Terrence McNally. Based on the 1997 film of the same name, the musical adapts the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who could have escaped the execution of her family.

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org