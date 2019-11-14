Anchal Annual Holiday Trunk Show

Historic White Hall 3110 Lexington Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Anchal Annual Holiday Trunk Show at Whitehall

You’re invited to Louisville’s largest socially conscious event of the season! Shop Anchal’s newest collection of award-winning home goods, accessories and apparel. Every purchase changes the life of an exploited woman worldwide.

As seen in - Anthropologie, Madewell, Vogue, Better Homes & Gardens.

For more information visit anchalproject.org/pages/events

Historic White Hall 3110 Lexington Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Charity & Fundraisers, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Vacation & Holiday
