And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Lexington Children’s Theatre Presents And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank

And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank

By James Still

They are on the stairs. They scan every room as they approach. My heart is pounding so loud, I fear they may hear it. The front door slams and I know they’re gone; I’m safe, until the sun comes up and it all begins again. 

And Then They Came for Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank  shares the stories of Holocaust survivors Helmuth Silberberg and Eva Geiringer through a compelling multimedia production that combines video interviews with live performance. We hope their stories will be a catalyst for challenging conversations necessary to cultivate compassion and ignite empathy in everyday life  - because sharing those stories is a vital part of what makes us human.

Performances:

Saturday, February 16, 2019 – 7:00pm

Sunday, February 17, 2019 – 2:00pm

Best enjoyed by ages 10 and up!

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children

Founded in 1938, LCT is in its 80th season of producing plays for young audiences. LCT is a non-profit organization dedicated to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of young people. It is one of the oldest continuously operating theatres for youth in the country and is proud to be the State Children’s Theatre of Kentucky.

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
