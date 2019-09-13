× Expand Painting by Andre Pater; Curtesy of the Headley-Whitney Museum Jockey in Detail

Andre Pater: An American Journey at Headley-Whitney Museum

The Headley-Whitney Museum of Art presents an exciting retrospective exhibit by the finest sporting artist of our time; ANDRE PATER: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY, September 13th through November 17th.

Inspired by iconic Route 66, Pater’s travels across America have led to new horizons and forward movement of his artistic journey. This exhibit features sixty-six works on loan from private collections including equine, sporting and genre, as well as Pater’s most recent Native American works, in celebration of Pater’s 66th juncture.

For more information call (859) 255-6653 or visit headley-whitney.org