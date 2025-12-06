Andrea Bocelli at Rupp Arena

Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at Rupp Arena on December 6, 2025, in a special concert that will benefit the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center while also marking a highlight of Lexington’s 250th anniversary celebration.The concert, locally presented by the Lexington Cancer Foundation, will include premium seating and VIP packages with proceeds supporting the UK Cancer and Advanced Ambulatory Building. Currently under construction, the 550,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will become the new home of the UK Markey Cancer Center. https://lnkd.in/gdaFQes9

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/