Andrew Marlin String Band at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Andrew Marlin is a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based out of Chapel Hill, NC. His latest solo record, Phthalo Blue, is out now. The album features all original music by Andrew, recorded around one mic at The Tractor Shed in Goodlettsville, TN. Marlin has produced six albums of original works of American roots music with Watchhouse, has formed the bluegrass group Mighty Poplar (with collaborators Critter Eldridge, Greg Garrison, Alex Hargreaves and Noam Pikelny) and regularly contributes instrumental performances to other artists and albums. He's recently played mandolin on recordings for Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Plains, Dead Tongues and Phil Cook.Tickets are on sale now starting at $36. Doors open at 6 pm, the concert starts at 7 pm, and bar and concessions will be available.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org