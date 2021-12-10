Andrew Washausen at Great Flood Brewing

to

Great Flood Brewing Company 12717 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown, Kentucky 40243

Andrew Washausen is kicking the weekend off at Great Flood Brewing Company in Middletown. Come on out for a great evening!

Happens on the following Dates:

Nov 12, 2021, 7:00pm to 10:00pm

Dec 10, 2021, 7:00pm to 10:00pm

For more information call (502) 759-3681 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10188/t/tickets

Info

Great Flood Brewing Company 12717 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown, Kentucky 40243
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Andrew Washausen at Great Flood Brewing - 2021-12-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Andrew Washausen at Great Flood Brewing - 2021-12-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Andrew Washausen at Great Flood Brewing - 2021-12-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Andrew Washausen at Great Flood Brewing - 2021-12-10 19:00:00 ical