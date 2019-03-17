Andy Andrews at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Andy Andrews at the Carson Center

 Hailed by a New York Times reporter as "someone who has quietly become one of the most influential people in America," Andy Andrews is an internationally known speaker and author. Among his New York Times bestsellers are the classic novels, The Traveler's Gift, and The Noticer. Leaders from the world's top organizations—including four U.S. presidents—regularly seek him out as a trusted resource for unlocking extraordinary results.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
270-908-2037
