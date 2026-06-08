Andy Grammer The Big Stupid Heart Tour at Iroquois Amphitheater

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Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214

Andy Grammer The Big Stupid Heart Tour at Iroquois Amphitheater

 Do not miss Andy Grammer when he brings ‘The Big Stupid Heart Tour’ to Louisville on August 11th with Walk Off The Earth!

For more information call (502) 368-5865 or visit iroquoisamphitheater.com

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Iroquois Amphitheater, Louisville
Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
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