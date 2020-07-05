Andy Warhol: Revelation Exhibit at The Speed

Closed Monday – Thursday

Andy Warhol: Revelation is the first exhibition to comprehensively examine the Pop artist’s complex Catholic faith in relation to his artistic production.

Christian motifs frequently appear in both explicit and metaphorical forms throughout the body of Andy Warhol’s oeuvre. While his monumental crosses and depictions of Christ directly reference biblical stories, this exhibition will also explore his coded depictions of spirituality such as an unfinished film reel depicting the setting sun, originally commissioned by the de Menil family and funded by the Roman Catholic Church.

