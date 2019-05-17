Angel Street at Shelby County Community Theatre
Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Angel Street at Shelby County Community Theatre
By Patrick Hamilton
Directed by Dr. Jack Wann
May 10-12, 17-19, 2019
Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10
Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.
For more information call 502-633-0222 or visit shelbytheatre.org
Info
Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065 View Map
Theater & Dance