Angel Street at Shelby County Community Theatre

Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

By Patrick Hamilton

Directed by Dr. Jack Wann

May 10-12, 17-19, 2019

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10

Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.

For more information call  502-633-0222  or visit shelbytheatre.org

Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
502-633-0222
