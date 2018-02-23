Angels in America at NKU

Northern Kentucky Univeristy 1 Louie B Nunn Drive , Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099

Angels in America at NKU

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Play, ANGELS IN AMERICA follows eight New Yorkers who form unlikely bonds as a mysterious disease begins ravaging their city. Tony Kushner’s blockbuster explores gay culture, race, inequality, and the future of America through the lens of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Twenty-five years after the play’s Broadway premiere, it remains one of the greatest plays of the last century and continues to reverberate with audiences today. As characters grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell, they wrestle to navigate the complexities of hope in a world of uncertainties.

FEBRUARY 14–24, 2018 • CORBETT THEATRE

For more information visit artscience.nku.edu

Northern Kentucky Univeristy 1 Louie B Nunn Drive , Highland Heights, Kentucky 41099
