Animal Attraction Art Show at Gallery 104

April 26 - June 4

FREE.

This is one of the most popular and fun shows the Arts Association of Oldham County (AAOOC) has ever organized. This juried exhibit is a multimedia show open to any artist who creates animal themed art. A wide variety of media are represented in the exhibit including: painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture and multimedia. The quality and presentation of the art for this show is exceptional and has continued to grow since its inception in 2010. This annual show has drawn highly talented professional artists from as far away as Bowling Green, Ky., and Bloomington, Ind., with many AAOOC members represented as well. The show is exhibited at Gallery 104 in La Grange.

For more information call 502.222.3822 or visit touroldham.com