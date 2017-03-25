Animal Care Society's Benefit Bash

The Animal Care Society announces its 3rd Annual Benefit Bash presented by Planet Fitness taking place on Saturday, March 25th from 6-11 pm at Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center (1860 Mellwood Ave). Tickets are $100 per person in advance, or $110 at the door, and available at AnimalCareSocietyBenefitBash.com. All proceeds benefit the shelter animals at the Animal Care Society.

The Animal Care Society’s 3rd Annual Benefit Bash will be hosted by Extol Magazine managing editor and animal adoption advocate, Angie Fenton. The evening will include dinner, games, and dancing with music by The Derby City Diva. There will also be a collection of high-end silent auction items for the bidding, with an exciting live auction following dinner.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of Planet Fitness, Sun Tan City, Delta Dental, ESPN Radio, Brown Foreman, Honda World, Limestone Title and First Capital, Justice AV Solutions, The Voice Tribune, Atlas Brown, Thomas Law Offices, Neace Ventures, Extol Magazine, Four Roses Bourbon, Tito’s Vodka, Old Town Liquor, River City Distributing, Betty Martin, Wendy & Mark Delozier, Amy Cole, Alice & Jim Chiles, Matthew Porter & Randy Blevins, and Bella Portaro Kueber.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for this event.

For more information visit AnimalCareSocietyBenefitBash.com