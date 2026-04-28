Anne Wilson: Faith, Freedom, & Fireworks Celebration at Gatton Park

This Independence Day, one of Kentucky’s own is coming home. Rising Christian country star Anne Wilson will take the stage at Gatton Park on Saturday, July 4 as part of the OVG Concert Series, bringing her “Anne Wilson: Faith, Freedom, & Fireworks Celebration” tour to downtown Lexington. Born and raised in Kentucky, Wilson has quickly become one of the most inspiring voices in contemporary Christian and country music. Known for her breakout hit “My Jesus” and her ability to blend faith, storytelling, and country roots, her return to the Bluegrass State promises to be unforgettable. The July 4 concert will offer fans a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate the holiday with live music under the Lexington sky.

For more information visit www.gattonpark.org