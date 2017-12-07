Anne of Green Gables at Playhouse in the Park

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Anne of Green Gables is a delightful, upbeat musical about a red-haired orphan with a vivid imagination who wins the hearts of her new caretakers and the village she adopts as home in spite of a poor start by being a “mistake” as “they clearly requested a boy”. The cast covers a wide range of ages and the songs are well dispersed throughout. What a wonderful Christmas gift for the community!

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
